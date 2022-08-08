ST.CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Coaches Burger Bar is now open for everyone to enjoy at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Established in 2015 as a locally-owned restaurant to bring the entire family for burgers, wings, pizza, fries, and shakes.

Coaches Burger Bar of course began renovations after the restaurant Garfield’s was permanently closed according to a representative from the Cafaro Company, owners of the mall.

In November 2020, two landlords representing the Cafaro Company sued Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub claiming that Garfield’s violated its lease agreement at the St. Clairsville, OH and Bridgeport, W.Va locations.

Garfield’s was accused of failing to pay Cafaro lease charges totaling $88,834 for its St. Clairsville mall location and charges totaling $119,239 at Cafaro’s Meadowbrook Mall property in West Virginia.