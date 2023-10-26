If you’re a fan of the show Letterkenny, you’re in luck because four comedians from the Letterkenny family will host a night of stand-up comedy.

The event will be headlined by Mark Forward (Coach), the show also includes Jeff McEnery (Alexander) as well as Letterkenny writers Olivia Stadler and Allie Pearse.

The show will take place at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Saturday November 23 and is open to all ages.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and you can get tickets here.

Letterkenny is a sitcom that follows the adventures of people residing in the fictional town of Letterkenny, a rural community in Ontario, Canada.

The show can be watch on Hulu.