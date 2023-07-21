OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley is celebrating area college students who completed their summer internship program.

Each year, the foundation matches college students with local businesess that align with the student’s career path . They also provide professional development, leadership training and networking opportunities for the students.



Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott served as the keynote speaker.



Foundation officials say the main goal of the program is to increase the possibility of students returning to the area after graduation

” I really believe that all the connections that the interns make are forever and they are so rewarding and everyone really helps one another figure out their future goals and I’m so grateful for the experience and it couldn’t have gone any better this summer.” Grace Hamilton, CFOV Intern

The foundation will begin accepting applications for next year’s internships in January. Applicants must have completed at least their freshman year of college