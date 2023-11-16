Crown Royal is sending free military care packages to the troops.

You can go to the Crown Royal website to send 4 of the most requested and needed items from the troops and Crown Royal will send it overseas free of charge.

The items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein bar/ granola bar, and tea.

You are also able to provide a message to whomever the package gets sent to.

The site only allows you to send 1 care packages per person.

You can send the packages to the troops here