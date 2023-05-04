Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – The headline is correct, dog vomit mold is possible across Southeastern Ohio, The Northern Panhandle, and Southwestern Pennsylvania over the next few days.

Also known as scrambled eggs, this mold is one of hundreds of types of slime molds.

Slime molds are given their name by the part of the organism’s life cycle where they can appear as a jelly or slime-like consistency.

Slime molds thrive in environments that are damp and wet and are most commonly found in mulched areas, near dead or decaying plants, or near rotting tree roots.

Certain slime molds can also be found in air conditioners when the drain becomes blocked and the moisture is trapped.

Chemicals don’t work on these molds, but you can take a rake and break them apart to clear them off your property.

In some countries, people eat these slime molds.