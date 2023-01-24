WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Donation tables were full and more people were waiting on day two of the Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive.

While there weren’t as many appointments scheduled on Tuesday, the American Red Cross said they were still happy that so many people came to donate.

These folks are just wondaful because they’re giving a bit of themselves to help make sure that up to three lives are saved by each of their donations. The folks on their power red machines, they’re giving twice of themselves too. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Don’t let the fact that that there’s no longer a blood crisis fool you.

There is still always a need for donations, especially now.

There are always blood drives happening close to where you live.

Don’t let this make you think that we don’t need it after this. Be sure and try to give as soon as you can. Then once you give that day, be sure to give again in another 56 days or 112 depending on if you’re a power red donor or not. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

There is another blood drive coming up this Friday at River City Ale Works.

If you’d like to donate where you live, visit redcrossblood.org or check out the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

If you donate in January, you’ll be entered into a nationwide drawing to win a trip to the Super Bowl.