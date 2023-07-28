A DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Wetzel County on West Virginia Route 2 in New Martinsville.

The checkpoint will be held between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police say this checkpoint is to deter drunk driving in the area.

Motorists wishing to avoid having to travel through the checkpoint on West Virginia State Route 2, can simply drive around the checkpoint. If traveling south by turning west on Rosary Rd, south on Howard Jeffers Drive, and east on Wetzel Street back to Route 2. If traveling north by turning west on Wetzel Street, North on Howard Jeffers Drive, and east on Rosary Road back to Route 2.