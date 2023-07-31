WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) For those who have traveled in the Weirton area recently, you may have noticed a big change!

Unfortunately, the iconic symbol of the DiCarlo family’s business over the years had to come down.

For 60-plus years this sign has been a welcoming staple in Weirton.

The DiCarlo’s Original Pizza sign has officially been removed from its home since 1965.

Owners posted a video of the sign being taken down and it went viral.

Most comments shared how sad residents are to see it go.

“It was unbelievable how many responses we got in a shot of time. A lot of people are sad to see it go down and it’s just when you come through Main Street in Weirton it’s been here for 60 years so yeah it’s kind of mixed emotions.” Dan DiCarlo – Owner

DiCarlo says the sign is rusting out and is sadly beyond repair.

His family says they are going to miss the sign just like the rest of the Valley.

They have so many found memories.

“From the time that we were babies we’ve always just been around the business and just being here you know so it means a lot. You know the sign coming down is the end of an era but you know we’re looking forward to something new.” Deanna Borsch – Manager

“It makes me feel proud because when people know they’re like oh you’re a part of that family like it’s the best, Weirton, it makes me think of Weirton, the first time we come back to Weirton that’s where we stop. So I think it makes me proud, I think I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and hopefully what we can do in the future.” Maria Garan – Manager

The new sign will be all LED with both names, DiCarlo’s Pizza and Mario’s Restaurant on it.

And even though the original sign won’t be high in the sky anymore, it’s not going too far.

“I plan on having it restored and I’m going to have a platform built for it and we’ll set it on the platform and who knows maybe in a year or two maybe I’ll donate it to the Weirton Area Museum.” Dan DiCarlo – Owner

DiCarlo knows there might be a little bit of backlash with the new sign but he assures everyone the quality, care, and of course, the food is exactly the same!

Even though the sign won’t be up there anymore you can still come here to the parking lot at Mario’s, DiCarlo’s here in Weirton to get your picture of or with the sign if you would like to.

The new DiCarlo’s Mario’s sign is set to be installed sometime this week.