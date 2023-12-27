WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for portions of the Ohio Valley

Counties included: Monroe and Noble County.

The bulk of the precipitation has ended, but runoff has caused roadways to flood and closures of local roads.

Duck Creek at Macksburg is approaching flood stage.

Locations that could experience flooding are Caldwell, Dudley, Summerfield, Belle Valley, Sarashville, Dexter City, Harriettsville, and Wolf Run State Park.

Turn Around and Don’t Drown. Never drive through flooded waters on ANY roadway.