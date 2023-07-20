Two former Carrollton Exempted Village Schools officials were sentenced to 30 days in jail for their roles in a scheme to profit from the sale of air purifiers to the district.

Former Superintendent David Quattrochi and former school board member Michael Pozderac, along with former teacher Mary “Jackie” Pozderac, also were ordered to make restitution as part of sentences handed down in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

The three earlier admitted to using shell companies to sell air purifiers to the school district, pocketing the resulting profits.

A fourth individual, Gus Nickolas, has pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled for trial in September.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) began investigating after learning that a vendor’s fax number listed on a purchase order was the same as a golf course owned by Michael Pozderac.

SIU determined the Pozderacs, Quattrochi and Nickolas used two shell companies, The Phoenix Rising and Pozitively Quality Air, to sell air purifiers totaling $70,450 to the school district.

The purifiers were purchased for $540 each, then sold to the district for between $1,199 and $1,499. The four divided the resulting profits among themselves while attempting to hide their involvement from the district.

Quattrochi pleaded guilty to a single count of theft in office, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and 18 months in state prison, though the latter was stayed. Additionally, he was fined $1,000 and given three years of probation.

Michael Pozderac pleaded guilty to a single count of theft in office, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months in prison, the latter also stayed. Additionally, he was fined $1,500 plus court costs, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and given three years of probation.

Mary “Jackie” Pozderac pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract. She received a 180-day stayed jail sentence and was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

The three also paid $69,165 in restitution and $4,510 for their share of the audit costs.