A former teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced for abuse of a special needs child.

Marquis Campbell, a former teacher at Weirton Elementary, entered into a guilty plea on two battery charges.

Prosecutor Steven Dragisich says Campbell slapped the special needs child in the chest and also grabbed his wrists and pushed him down on March 16, 2022.

Campbell was sentenced to six months house arrest on both counts and they are to run concurrently.

Campbell also surrendered his teaching certification for life and won’t be able to teach in any other states.

Officials say Campbell’s charges were found after they were looking at video of Amanda Tournay for an incident in a Weirton Elementary classroom that happened on April 13, 2022

Tournay is being charged with 18 counts of battery and will be on trail this summer.