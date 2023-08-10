Pop Punk is back in the Ohio Valley with Four Chord Music Festival 9.

Four Chord is a two-day festival in Washington, PA from August 12-13 at Wild Things Park that brings together pop/punk/ and alternative music.

“The best way to envision Four Chord is by taking yourself back to the early, mid-2000s, going back to Warped Tour every summer, where there are bands of every different caliber from nationally renowned artists to local emerging artists that are playing all day, every day, with no breaks in set times.” Adam Valen- Four Chord Music Fetsival Marketing Director

Four Chord is in year nine as a festival. This year has national acts such as Yellowcard performing Ocean Avenue in full, Taking Back Sunday, Waterparks, The Maine, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Interrupters, Heart Attack Man, Alkaline Trio, Sincere Engineer, and American Football. But, what makes this year’s festival different from others?

“The biggest difference has been the rise in talent that we have been able to help procure over the last couple of years. This is the second year now we have been able to grow this into a two-day festival. We are working with artists that were Four-Chord alum. Yellowcard played the second Four Chord ever, and now is back to headlining and is bigger than they have ever been before.” Adam Valen- Four Chord Music Fetsival Marketing Director

A festival the size of Four Chord takes time and strategy. While there are no current details for year 10, as of right now, festival organizers hope to go bigger and better next year.

You can still get tickets for Four Chord Music Festival by clicking here.

Follow John Lynch on Twitter/X and Facebook for live coverage of the festival this weekend!