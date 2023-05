Free airplane rides for kids are happening in the Ohio Valley.

The Washington Flyers Club and EAA Chapter 842 are hosting the first Young Eagles Rally for 2023.

Airplane rides will be happening at the Washington County Airport KAFJ for kids ages 8-17 on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Kids will spend about 15 to 20 minutes in the air and follow the basic steps in the flight pattern

Kids will need to have a parent or legal guardian’s consent to fly.