Get ready for a free Christmas event for families across the Ohio Valley to celebrate Christmas in a fun, engaging, and exciting way at The Experience Church.

Jingle Jam will be held at The Experience Church on December 5 at 7 p.m. This event,

which is held every year, will include singing, dancing, games, a theatrical performance,

craft-making, and snacks. Jingle Jam will also give families the opportunity to focus on the

real reason for Christmas.

Senior Director Tiffany Becker said, “I love that we get to provide a safe and fun experience

for our community. We sometimes get caught up in the craziness of the holidays and this

is a perfect time to just spend intentional time as a family. Our hope is that everyone walks

out with a smile on their face knowing the real reason we celebrate Christmas.”

Jingle Jam is open to any families with kids aged Preschool to 5th grade, but you must be

registered for the event to attend. Registration is located on the church website. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the actual event will last for about an hour.

The Experience Church is located in St. Clairsville, Ohio.