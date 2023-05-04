Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – As we begin a new calendar month, its always good to know the phases of the moon and when the first full moon of the month is.

Star gazers and astronomers alike, look up to the sky Thursday and Friday night to catch a glimpse of the Flower Moon or the first full moon for the month of May.

On Friday May 5th at 1:34 PM our moon will be it’s fullest across the state of Ohio.

A look at the moon from Tam Shannon Long a few years back.

Will we be able to see the full moon?

At times, yes we can!

Clearing skies are expected Thursday night with pockets of clouds around Friday afternoon during peak fullness.

Get outdoors and check out the first Full Moon of May!

By the way, the next full Moon for the Ohio Valley is slated for June 3rd at 11:41 PM.