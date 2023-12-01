WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Second Annual Wintersville Winter Weekend is back!

There are plenty of events for residents to take part in, from a Chili Cook-Off to the lighting of luminaries.

Patrons can even ice skate at the Village Building all weekend long, all for free!

They are even having a Holiday Market full of Food Trucks and Vendors.

Officials say it is truly a great event with something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

“It’s important to the village because it gives our people something to do and it lets other communities come. Everybody comes around and supports our local businesses, helps all our small businesses, and it just gives everybody something to do and bring the community together. Having a lot of fun for the weekend.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

Here is a look at the events for Saturday, December 2nd :

Their lineup of performers for the Christmas Concert starts at 4, and the following that at 5 PM is the lighting of the luminaries.

In between those events is the Nativity Show from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wintersville Methodist Church Center of Hope.

Then the Chili Cook-Off is from 6 to 7:30 PM at EZ Fresh Meals

Here is a look at the events for Sunday, December 3rd:

The Holiday Market is back with many food trucks and vendors that are from 2 PM to 6 PM

Christmas Parade kicks off at 4 PM

The parade route Main Street begins at Ferguson Furniture and then goes past Chase Bank to Kroger!

Following the parade will be their annual Tree Lighting at the Village Building, and people can ice skate.