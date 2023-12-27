The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will hold public comment and evidentiary hearings January 11, 2024, to determine whether the City of Paden City and Paden City Municipal Water Works (collectively, the City) is a distressed or failing utility.

The evidentiary hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Paden City Municipal Building, 208 W. Main, Paden City. The Commission holds a public comment hearing that same day at the same location, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Commission opened proceedings on November 3 into complaints about the City’s water and sewer systems. In its hearing order, the Commission named New Martinsville, Sistersville and Tyler County Public Service District as utilities that could assume operation or ownership of the City, if necessary.

The preliminary investigation revealed that for years residents have dealt with contaminated water from a chemical called Tetrachloroethylene or PCE that is commonly used in dry cleaning.

The City filed a response on November 20 that it is a not a distressed utility and is not in “continual violation” of statutory or regulatory standards. It also said it took proper steps to remove PCE from its distribution system.

Both systems serve customers in Wetzel and Tyler counties. The City of Paden City is a municipal utility that provides service to 1,262 sewer customers; and Paden City Municipal Water Works provides water service to 1,204 customers.