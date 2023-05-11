The Hills Department Store food truck is one step closer to being on the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Hills Snack Bar said they were one step closer after got the Icee machine set up.

Jason Powell from Aliquippa said in December that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store locations and serve treats from the department stores snack bar.

Powell said he had a meeting with Gold Metal Concession, who was the supplier to the original Hils Snack Bar, and some of the favorite products will be menu items.

Hills was once a department store in Benwood West Virginia, New Martinsville, West Virginia St.Clairsville, Ohio, and Stubenville, Ohio.

Check out the Hills Snack Bar Facebook page to follow the progress on the Hills Snack Bar food truck.