Season 3 of the “Mayor of Kingstown” is set to be filmed in Pittsburgh and production is looking for residents of the Ohio Valley to play as extras.

Production is looking for actors that can join the set for multiple days and looking for people who could work “1-2 days here or there.”

Extras will portray town locals, SWAT/FBI/Police, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more.

Work is scheduled to be 10-14 hours a day but you will need full day availability with mostly working Monday – Friday. Kids will only work within the hours permitted by the State Labor Laws.

Those wanting to sign up can do so, here.

“Mayor of Kingstown” stars Jeremy Renner and airs on Paramount+