Want to honor a first responder? You have the opportunity to do so by having their name on an ornament and placed on a 1st Responders Christmas tree.

Happy Tails Pet Salon in McMechen, West Virginia is putting together a 1st Responders Christmas Tree and would like to add any first responders from the Ohio Valley to be mentioned on the tree.

There is no charge for the ornament to be made and first responders include: active, non-active, retired, or “in memory of” including K9’s

To submit names, you can contact Happy Tails at 304-233-2740 or message Happy Tails on their Facebook Event Page here.

Happy Tails will host a tree lighting event for the 1st Responders Christmas Tree on Sunday November 5 from 4pm-6:30pm with the tree lighting happening at 6:30pm.

The event is free and Izzy’s Food Truck will be on location from 4pm-7pm.

Happy Tails is located at 761 Caldwell St in McMechen, WV.