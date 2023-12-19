Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D is making his way back to the Ohio Valley.

DJ Pauly D will be at the The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are $45. Doors at 8pm.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio performs over 150 shows a year including a forty-date residency at Marquee Las Vegas and Premier Atlantic City. He is a staple on MTV starring in the network’s immensely popular “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny” and “Revenge Prank.”

DJ Pauly D played to a full house when he last performed at Rivers Casino in December of 2021.

