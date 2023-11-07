PITTSBURGH — Country music fans, grab your boots and get ready to party with the music legend Kenny Chesney!

The country crooner announced on his Facebook page that he, along with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney Music, and Uncle Kracker, will be hitting the stages across the country for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Stadium Tour.

Chesney posts, “There’s nothing like 60,000 members of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs…It’s gonna be awesome.”

According to the post, pre-sale tickets for the #SunGoesDownTour go on sale to #NoShoesNation members beginning Monday, November 13 at 10 a.m. local. To get early access, fans are encouraged to join the official fan club.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local.

Sun Goes Down Tour city locations include:

April 20, Tampa, FL

April 27, Charlotte, NC

May 04, Minneapolis, MN

May 11, Arlington, GA

May 18, Atlanta, GA

May 25, Landover, MD

Jun 01, Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 08, Philadelphia, PA

Jun 15, Chicago, IL

Jun 22, Milwaukee, WI

Jul 06, Kansas City, MO

Jul 13, Seattle, WA

Jul 20, Los Angeles, CA

Jul 27, Denver, CO

Aug 03, Nashville, TN

Aug 10, Detroit, MI

Aug 17, East Rutherford, NJ

Aug 23, Foxborough, MA

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, November 7, 202