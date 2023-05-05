PITTSBURGH — Tired of the same boring dining experience? Brick Burger offers a unique, one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience that allows you to unleash your creativity and build your burger masterpiece from a selection of colorful and delicious bricks.

The Brick Burger menu features a range of classic and specialty bricks made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients, so you can be sure that every bite will be a flavor explosion. Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy beef patty, a crispy chicken filet, or a hearty veggie option, the selection of bricks has something for everyone.

Brick Burger is more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal. Their brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs.

For families with young children, Brick Burger is the perfect destination for a day out. Our kid-friendly environment and menu options make it easy to keep the little ones entertained and satisfied. And for the more competitive diners, we host weekly brick-building competitions where you can show off your building skills and win some awesome prizes.

Brick Burger believes that food should be fun, and they’ve created a dining experience that truly reflects that. So go on down and let your inner child run wild as you build the burger of your dreams, surrounded by the colorful and creative world of bricks.

