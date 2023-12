BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Little Roaming Railroad will be coming to Wellsburg this Sunday December 10th.

Santa and The Grinch Mobile will be there for the kids from 2 PM to 4 PM in the Town Square by City Hall!

There will also be milk, cookies and candy for families to enjoy!

Organizers say this was all made possible thanks to a generous anonymous donor.

Everyone is welcome to come to the free event.