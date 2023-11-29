WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Promise of Victory Church of God is holding their drive-thru Live Nativity event this weekend in Weirton.

Each year the church does something new to highlight the reason for the season and this year they will be unveiling a “Birth of Christ’ Mural that was drawn and painted free hand.

It depicts Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem to give birth to Jesus.

The Muralist, Brent Haynes and his wife are members of the church and says Pastor Mitchem and Amanda are amazing.

He says he was happy to be able to contribute this life-sized mural for the church and residents.

“I’m very honored to have done this for the church, and I thank them for letting me do it. I hope it’s an inspiration to them and it brings them back to what Christmas is all about, you know, the birth of Jesus.” Brent Haynes – Muralist

“We know that this time of year can be difficult and lonely for so many. It’s so important to us that we let them know that they are never truly alone. It is our hope that this mural serves as a reminder, not just at Christmas, but all throughout the year that God sent his only son, Jesus Christ, to be with us and sacrifice His life so that one day upon salvation we can be with him in Heaven, and that we never have to feel the pain of loneliness again.” Michelle Ensminger – Creative Director POV COG

Now the drive-thru Live Nativity is this Saturday December 2nd from 5 PM to 9 PM and will feature a few other surprises as well.

The Mural will have two more sections and those will be complete sometime when the weather gets warmer.

It will consist of The Wise Men and Shepherds looking up at the Star.