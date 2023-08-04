JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The National Clear the Shelter event is going on locally at the Jefferson County Humane Society.

They are showcasing a dog and a cat every week on their Facebook page for people to adopt or donate towards their needs and adoption fees.

This is perfect for those who aren’t able to adopt a pet but still want to find a way to give back.

Their main goal is to find permanent homes for every animal and they can’t do it without the communities help.

With the shelter being close to full capacity, JCHS employees say this event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Right now it is critical that we find homes for the animals in our care. We are a no kill shelter, so when our kennels start to get full we really start scrambling. We really could use a helping hand in clearing the shelter to make room for the next ones who are in need of help.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Development Manger

The event runs through the month of August.

A100% of donations through Facebook go to the shelter.

There is no fee and the donations towards a specific animal stay with that animal even after August.

You can also call 740-314-5583 and donate over the phone.