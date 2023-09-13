Local officials say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the Harmon Creek exit of U.S. Route 22.

The extent of the injuries for each driver was not given at this time.

Brooke County officials say they have had over 100 responses to that area since construction started.

Currently, the Veterans Memorial Bridge has been reduced to one lane and the Market Street Bridge has been closed for maintenance. The Market Street Bridge is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials say speeding and drivers not paying attention are usually a factor for the crashes in the area.

