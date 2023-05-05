WEIRTON, W.Va. — Local McDonald’s restaurants recently rallied support for a 1-year-old girl after she was diagnosed with cancer. The event raised more than $3,100 to support the local youngster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Scarlett Kirkbride of Weirton has been battling T-Cell A.L.L. Leukemia for the past few months. Last Wednesday, the Kirkbride family partnered with eight local McDonald’s restaurants owned and operated by local franchisee Tom Locke to raise money for the Scarlett Strong fundraiser.

Participating restaurants donated 20% of all sales that evening to the Kirkbride family. The Weirton McDonald’s alone raised more than $500.

“We are so grateful to everyone that came to support Scarlett,” said Tom Locke, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “It’s amazing what can happen when a community comes together to help a family in need.”

All McDonald’s restaurants across the tri-state area are now offering Arch Support fundraisers for local non-profit organizations. An easy and effective way to community organizations to raise funds, the Arch Support program donates a portion of sales placed through the MyMcDonald’s Reward app to local philanthropies. To schedule a fundraiser for your community organization go here