HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A way to help women and children in the Buckeye State just got a lot bigger.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank is now offering menstrual products through its distribution partners.

Officials say over one in four women struggle to purchase sanitary products due to lack of income and the rising cost of supplies.

The nonprofit offers help in 25 communities one of them being Harrison County with diaper and menstruation needs.

Organizers say the need for these items is huge, especially diapers because Food Stamps and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) don’t provide funding for diapers.

“That’s a hardship for a lot of families. Diapers are very expensive. If you’re putting enough diapers on your baby to supply them as they should, they should be wearing eight to 12 diapers a day, which equivaltes to about $85 dollars a month. It can be an expensive endevor for a family and you can only imagine families with two children.” Shannon Hexamer – Runs Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank

They also serve Stark, Carroll, Medina, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties.

The partners include food pantries, family service agencies, and faith-based organizations.