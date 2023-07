WINTERSVILLE, OH – David Thorn of Wintersville won $25,000 playing the Ohio Lottery game, Pick 5.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Thorn will receive $18,000.

Wintersville Food Mart, located at 1088 Cadiz Rd in Wintersville, sold the winning ticket.

Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $30 billion to education since 1974