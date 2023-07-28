Looking to fill your home with a new pet? How about a dog named after an Ohio Valley legend?
The Road Home Animal Project out of Saint Clairsville, Ohio has six four-month-old mini Goldendoodles that are vet checked, have vaccines, and are with foster families to work on housetraining.
Road Home Animal Project has 4 boys and 2 girls
The boys are:
Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard
Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott
Radio personality Dimitri Vassilaros
Saint Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman
WTRF 7News news director, and the cutest one of the bunch, Brenda Danehart
To apply for one of these doggies click here.