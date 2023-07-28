Looking to fill your home with a new pet? How about a dog named after an Ohio Valley legend?

The Road Home Animal Project out of Saint Clairsville, Ohio has six four-month-old mini Goldendoodles that are vet checked, have vaccines, and are with foster families to work on housetraining.

Road Home Animal Project has 4 boys and 2 girls

The boys are:

Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

Radio personality Dimitri Vassilaros

Saint Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman

WTRF 7News news director, and the cutest one of the bunch, Brenda Danehart

To apply for one of these doggies click here.