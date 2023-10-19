UPDATE: The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office has located and arrested Joshua Houston. He is now incarcerated in the Tuscarawas County jail.

————————————————————————————————————————

Ohio Valley police say they are looking for a dangerous subject that led police on a chase.

Officials have identified Joshua Edward Houston, Age 44, with a last known address of Canton, Ohio.

Houston allegedly stole a car out of Stark County and the pursuit began in Uhrichsville and the car was abandoned on Interstate 77 in the area of Steele Hill Rd, New Philadelphia.

The vehicle in the pursuit is a black Volkswagen beetle that drove way up in a wooded area before the suspect took off.

Police say Houston has a long criminal record including drugs, robbery, burglary, thefts, etc., and should be considered dangerous, especially if he feels cornered.

Also, officials say Houston will run away often and is attempting to avoid prison.

The United States Marshal’s Office has been pursuing Houston for some time, according to officials, and it is normal for him to steal cars and flee acting in pure desperation and without concern for the safety of others around him or on the roadway. Houston has multiple warrants.

Officials say please keep your safety a priority and call 911 right away if you see Houston.