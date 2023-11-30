WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The radio station that carries the iconic music of the Wheeling Jamboree needs a little help from its friends.

But the Wheeling Jamboree board of directors says the small station is desperately in need of support.

They are 30 months behind in their rent to the company that owns the broadcast tower they transmit from.

They need to raise $7200.

“You can log on to our GoFundMe and any amount helps. I mean if you can only give a couple dollars, that’s fine. If you’re feeling generous, that’s even better. But really just spreading the word about it too. Reposting it on your social media and sharing it with people you also think might have a few dollars.” Melissa Rebholz | Wheeling Jamboree board member

They’ve already raised about $2200, so they’re approaching the halfway point of their goal.

They say even a $5 donation would help.

It’s a small radio station, broadcasting only within a 15-mile radius.

But it can be streamed from anywhere.

They say it’s the kind of music a lot of people grew up with–part of the cultural history of Appalachia.