WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded in a loitering call on July 31, in Wesley Township, at the BP Gas station.

The call reported that Russell Creveling, 40, was drinking alcohol and loitering in the parking lot but had left before deputies arrived.

The report shows that a short time later loud screaming was heard coming from State Route 550, and dispatch received notification Creveling was throwing rocks at a subject.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who stated that Creveling had just been at the residence screaming and throwing rocks at them, demanding his birth certificate.

The victim told deputies Creveling had left but was headed back toward the gas station through the trees.

Creveling was arrested at the gas station for domestic violence and transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.