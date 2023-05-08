Police say a man was arrested after they led them on a 10-minute because he didn’t pay for his hotel room.

State police in Pennsylvania say they responded to a manager at the Red Roof Inn in Washington County who advised that Levi Areford failed to pay for his room and was yelling at the staff.

The manager allegedly pointed at Areford who was in the Denny’s Parking lot.

Police say they tried to talk to Areford but they led on a chase through Canton Township but Areford was eventually stopped.

Areford was arrested and charged with felony, misdemeanor, and summary charges of fleeing and eluding.

Areford is currently in the Washington County Correctional Facility.

