Comedian Matt Rife announced that he is coming back to the Ohio Valley with a new tour in 2024.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour is coming to Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 25th at the Benedum Center.

Rife called this tour the Tour of his dreams on social media.

Tickets for Artist Presale start on Tuesday with the code: MATTIX.

Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 am.

Rife will also be performing in Columbus Ohio on Wednesday, October 11 at the Palace Theatre.

You can get tickets for the shows here.