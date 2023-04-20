BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Campaigning has begun. Republicans and MAGA conservatives are rallying this weekend, April 12 at 22 p.m. in the Mega MAGA Tri-State Trump Train 2023.

Anyone wanting to join in on the Trump Train can meet at the Park and Ride parking lot at 54911 High Ridge Road, Bellaire, Ohio (I470 Exit3).

You will be parked and lined up in the order that you arrive.

They are offering music, raffles, and political speakers. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 3 for $2. The music is being brought to you by DJ BrianS of Swigert Entertainment.

Political speakers start at 12:20 p.m. Speakers include: Freedom Activist Jeremy Deeters, January 6 Defendant Steven Billingsley, Ohio Representative Candidate Ryan McClain, Ohio Representative Candidate Connor Royse. Speeches are scheduled to end at 1 p.m.

Drawing for the raffles will begin at 1 p.m.

The Trump Train is set to depart at 1:10 p.m.

The duration of the Trump Train is approximately 36 miles, or 45 minutes long, depending on traffic conditions.

The course of the train is from I-470 East to Wheeling, West Virginia to I-70 to East to Washington, Pennsylvania to Beau Street to Walmart Super Center parking lot.

