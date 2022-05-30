OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Several reports say North America may be in for a cosmic treat tonight: a meteor storm the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the 1800’s.

Broken comet may bring meteor storm to North America Monday night

Storm Tracker 7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey says the Ohio Valley can expect clear skies, calm winds, and warm and muggy temperatures. So your chances of catching a sky show are good.

If you capture some good photos of tonight’s meteor storm, please email them to news@wtrf.com