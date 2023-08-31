A missing Ohio Valley man was found dead.

Officials say 81-year-old Steve Myers’s remains were found a couple of weeks after he was reported missing.

During a large organized search, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said Myers had been located in a wooded area near his home.

The search involved the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mounted deputies, Arrowhead Fire Department, Newcomerstown Fire Department, Perry Township SAR, Ohio SAR, and a group of family and friends.

No foul play is suspected. The Sheriff’s Office said Myers has demonstrated some dementia-related behavior in the past.