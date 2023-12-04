The body of a missing Ohio women was found in the Ohio Valley.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call that a decomposed body was found on N. Orchard Rd. NE in Sandy Township.

Officials say they were able to identify the remains as 27-year-old, Katie Ann Fuller of Stark County. Katie had been previously reported missing to the Canton Police Department by her family.

Katie last had communication with her family on September 9, 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t suggest Katie suffered any trauma prior to her death and her family describes that she was known to struggle with substance abuse.

The actual cause of death may take several months for the complete autopsy, forensic testing and toxicology results, the Office said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Katie Ann Fuller’s death is asked to contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Captain Adam Fisher at 330-339-2000