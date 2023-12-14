A movie theater in West Virginia is giving away two passes for a year of free movies.

The Movie House in New Martinsville, West Virginia is giving away two “Golden Tickets” to lucky customers.

On a social media post, The Movie House said “this ticket brings cheer for one full year. You may bring with you one member of your family.”

“Could it be you …One of the few …Who receives a year’s pass to our place? Without a fee. You’ll live life with glee. And a smile will come over your face. But to win this prize, You must have keen eyes. Be on the lookout in our theaters and lobby. There are only two passes. So put on your glasses. Good luck to all. Sincerely, Robby,” The Movie House said on their post.

