UPDATE 3:15 PM- Officials have released the names of those involved in the Ohio Valley trailer fire on Monday.

Sheriff Helms says Debroah Pifko, 63-years-old of Moundsville, died due to the fire.

Rhonda West, roommate of Pifko, was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

One person is dead in an Ohio Valley trailer fire on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed that one person died in fire on Ohio Street in Moundsville on Monday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said there were two people inside the home and one did escape and is being treated for unknown injuries.

Helms confirmed that a full investigation will be done to determine the cause of the fire and to see if there is any foul play.

Officials at the scene believe no foul play is suspected and it was just a tragic accident.

The names of those inside the residence were not given at this time.

Moundsville Fire Department, Glen Dale Fire were on the scene along with Moundsville VFD and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

