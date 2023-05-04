WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) On May 4th, many cities, counties, and other organizations all across the country are observing National Day of Prayer.

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

In honor if it, the Jefferson County Christian School Spiritual Life Committee invited the community and first responders to join them as they gathered outside the Wintersville Municipal Building.

JCCS Students say to have a day across our nation dedicated to prayer is so important.

“I’m just glad that we have like a day that we can like all of us, obviously we pray outside of prayer day but just knowing that people are there and we all get to like get together.” Adriana Corder – JCCS Sophomore

“I think it’s awesome to see people just come here and like even if they aren’t Christians, just to participate in this event, and just to be here and just to show their appreciation for this day, it really means a lot.” Grace Douglas – JCCS Senior

“It’s really special it makes me feel like there’s a sense of brotherhood like we’re all connected and just like being able to worship God and pray as a community, it just feels like togetherness.” Airees Murtland – JCCS Junior

JCCS students also shared prayers, sang a couple of songs, and read Bible verses.