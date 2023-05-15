WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) All across the nation police officers gathered in honor of National Police Week.

The city of Weirton held a memorial service to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Mayor Harold Miller proclaimed, May 15, to be Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 14 through the 20th as National Police Week.

During the ceremony, officials shared there have been 42 police officer deaths across the country in 2023.

246 officers died in the line of duty last year and more than 26 thousand have given their lives across all time.

“It’s very important. It’s important not to forget all the heroes that fell throughout the year, not to forget who lost their lives and couldn’t make it home throughout the year.” Lt. Scott Schrader – President FOP Lodge 84

Freshman from Weir High School, Brayley Lash sang the National Anthem, and Weirton Firefighter, Matt Corcoran played the bagpipes.

There was also a 21-gun salute.

Thank you to all our police officers for all they do not just this week but every week.