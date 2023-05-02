Country music legend Neal McCoy returns to the Ohio Valley area to headline the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the newly constructed outdoor stage “The Mark” at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz, Ohio on Thursday, June 1.

Presented by Pennington’s in Jewett and summer concert series Presenting Sponsor WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital, this FREE concert will open gates at 4 pm and feature a variety of food truck vendors and beverages for sale.

Activities start at 6 pm with recognition of donors who helped fund the construction of the stage and sponsors of the Summer Concert Series. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence and music starts at 6:30 pm with local Cadiz country music and recording artist Ashley Best and the Set ‘em Up Band with special guest Abby Dodds. Following up will be local favorites The Hoard and Jones Band with special guest Cody Romshak.

Neal McCoy will take the stage at 9:30 pm, a post-concert fireworks display will close the evening festivities.

“The Mark” came to fruition through state grants and many local businesses and private individuals whose names are recognized on the stage right outer passage wing. Designed by Mark Puskarich and Kelly Architectural Services and constructed by local contactor Border Patrol Construction with support by various local and regional contractors, the opening of the “The Mark” is the culmination of three years of planning and construction.