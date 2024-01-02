A new Ohio Valley bakery plans to open up soon.

After announcing that the Back Deck Grill in Bridgeport, Ohio would be closing on December 30, 2023, the Back Deck Grill said this was not the end. With that, a new bakery has been born.

In a social media post, the Back Deck Grill says they are embarking on a new journey and bringing a delightful bakery experience to Colerain and its surrounding areas called “The Crumby Apron”

The Crumby Apron said they will offer a wide range of mouthwatering grab-and-go baked items, a coffee bar, convenient ordering options, and a delectable limited lunch menu featuring irresistible soups, heavenly pepperoni rolls, and more.

They will also be kicking off the 100-year anniversary celebration of the legendary Walker’s Homemade Ice Cream.

The Crumby Apron says their venue will be available by reservation only to provide the customer with the utmost attention and personalized service

There is no official date for the opening but The Crumby Apron says they will be open at the end of January.

The Crumby Apron plans to use the back bar area of their establishment to host parties and special events by reservation only with the option to have them cater from a new smaller menu or to have a food truck on site after a remodel.