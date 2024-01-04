A new store has opened up in the Ohio Valley.

Blake Bargains Resale Store & Custom Design has opened up in Bridgeport, Ohio at 224 Howard Street.

The store is set up like Lucky Duck where the owners, Dustin and Emily Blake, buy and sell pallets items, as well as overstock and some return.

The selection varies from curtains, all the way to auto parts. Anything you can buy on Amazon or Walmart.

“We drive around and see all of these closed down buildings and history. We’d just like to try and bring something back to the valley and provide people with some quality item at a decent price,” the Blakes said.

Blake Bargains Resale Store & Custom Design is open Thursday- Sunday. The hours of operation are below.

Thursday 11am-7pm

Friday 11am- 8pm

Saturday 11am-8pm

Sunday 11am-6pm

You can check them out on their Facebook page, here.