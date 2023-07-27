OHIO VALLEY – We see similar Facebook groups popping up in different cities nationwide. You can’t count the Ohio Valley out for starting an Are we dating the same guy? | Ohio Valley.

The admins of this group saw not only the popularity of other groups but of the help the group is giving women across all walks.

The group says the goal is not to bash men; it’s to warn other women of male predators that put on pretenses of being genuinely nice human beings but end up being another therapy session.

There are also men included that are good guys. Women posting their ex’s that weren’t, in fact, bad, but things just didn’t seem to work out, and they want to get his name out there so they can see him happy.

The Ohio Valley chapter was started about two months ago but has already gathered almost 2 thousand members.

The admins of this chapter are very clear in their rules: No screenshotting, no posting about the group, no talking about the group outside of the group.

Currently, the group is on pause. If you would like to join the group click here