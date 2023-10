90’s kids have another Summer concert to look forward to.

New Kids On The Block are bringing their “Magic Summer Tour” to Star Lake on June 19, 2024.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff join New Kids On The Block on tour.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Friday 10am, but presale starts on Thursday at 12pm, suing the code BACKSTAGE.

