BELLAIRE, Ohio — Around the World Gourmet in Bellaire, Ohio, has announced it is now catering to the Upper Ohio Valley under the name Compass Catering.

With this new catering venture, owner Jennifer Kocher says she also wants to give back to the local community and will donate a portion of event proceeds to a local charity and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Throughout the year, several local charities will benefit from catered events.

Kocher says that any catering done by Compass Catering from now until the end of the year will help benefit Faith in Action Caregivers in Wheeling.

Faith in Action Caregivers, with the assistance of volunteer caregivers, provides transportation for older adults and those with disabilities, running errands, making calls, and friendly visiting.

Compass Catering states that it can help you navigate your next event with an extensive menu covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner events, including weddings. Bar services are also available.

Compass Catering is located at Around the World Gourmet in Bellaire. You can view the menu here or call at 740-676-6386.

